2 inmates dead, 5 hurt after work-release van crashes in Alabama

A van taking Alabama inmates from their jobs back to a work-release center crashed, killing two and injuring five others, authorities said.

The crash happened Wednesday in Dadeville, about 55 miles northeast of Montgomery, the state Department of Corrections said. The van was taking the men from work back to the Alex City Community Based Facility in Alexander City when it crashed. The minimum-custody facility houses inmates who perform work-release jobs.

The prison system didn't say what might have caused the accident, which is being investigated by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Inmates Willie Crayton and Bruce Clements were killed, and another inmate was taken to a hospital. The others who were hurt were treated at the scene.

Corrections Commissioner John Q. Hamm offered condolences to the families and friends of Crayton and Clements.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with you all," Hamm said. The commissioner said mental health workers were being dispatched to the prison facility.

"We will be doing all we can to support the staff and inmates affected by this tragic event," Hamm said.