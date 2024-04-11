Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Alabama

2 inmates dead, 5 hurt after work-release van crashes in Alabama

Willie Crayton, Bruce Clements killed, 1 other hospitalized in Dadeville, AL crash

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 11 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 11

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A van taking Alabama inmates from their jobs back to a work-release center crashed, killing two and injuring five others, authorities said.

The crash happened Wednesday in Dadeville, about 55 miles northeast of Montgomery, the state Department of Corrections said. The van was taking the men from work back to the Alex City Community Based Facility in Alexander City when it crashed. The minimum-custody facility houses inmates who perform work-release jobs.

ALABAMA MAN ARRESTED FOR ALLEGEDLY DETONATING DEVICE OUTSIDE STATE AG'S OFFICE

The prison system didn't say what might have caused the accident, which is being investigated by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Montgomery, Birmingham, Huntsville crime

Two inmates at an Alabama work-release facility were killed when a van transporting them back from their jobs crashed. (Fox News)

Inmates Willie Crayton and Bruce Clements were killed, and another inmate was taken to a hospital. The others who were hurt were treated at the scene.

Corrections Commissioner John Q. Hamm offered condolences to the families and friends of Crayton and Clements.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with you all," Hamm said. The commissioner said mental health workers were being dispatched to the prison facility.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We will be doing all we can to support the staff and inmates affected by this tragic event," Hamm said.