National Parks

2 hikers in Yosemite National Park reported missing

Ana Rodarte, 40, and Miguel Delgado, 63, never returned to campground at Yosemite National Park in California

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
A search is underway at Yosemite National Park in California after two hikers failed to return to a campground on Saturday, officials said.

The two hikers, identified as 63-year-old Miguel Delgado and 40-year-old Ana Rodarte, were last seen setting off from Bridalveil Creek Campground around 10 a.m., the National Park Service (NPS) said in a statement on Sunday.

The pair were believed to be going on a day hike toward Ostrander Lake and were expected to return within a couple of hours, according to officials. The hikers have yet to return as of Monday morning.

Fox Digital has reached out to the NPS for additional information about the search for the hikers and their suspected route but did not immediately hear back.

Ana Rodarte and Miguel Delgado

Ana Rodarte, 40, and Miguel Delgado, 63, were reported missing at Yosemite National Park after failing to return from a day hike on Saturday, officials said. (National Park Service)

Rangers described Delgado as a Hispanic male, about 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown jacket with blue accents, an orange t-shirt, tan pants and a backpack.

Bridalveil Creek sign

Delgado and Rodarte set off Saturday morning from the Bridalveil Creek Campground, but never returned, officials said. (National Park Service)

Rangers described Rodarte as a Hispanic female, 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 198 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray windbreaker jacket, green pants or jeans and a blue ball cap.

Bridalveil Creek map

Bridalveil Creek Campground, which is surrounded by a forest of red fir and lodgepole pine, has numerous hiking trails located nearby. (National Park Service)

The Bridalveil Creek Campground sits at an elevation of 7,200 and is surrounded by a forest of red fir and lodgepole pine, according to the NPS website. Numerous hiking trails are located along the nearby Glacier Point Road, and the website warned there were no services available in the area.

Rangers asked anyone with information about the missing hikers to contact the NPS at 888-653-0009 or by emailing nps_isb@nps.gov. 