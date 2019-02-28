2 groups fighting over display of Bible at veterans hospital

Two organizations are fighting over the display of a Bible at the Manchester VA Medical Center.

The Bible was carried by a prisoner of war in World War II and became part of a memorial at the medical center. It was removed after the Military Religious Freedom Foundation objected. WMUR-TV reports another group, the Northeast POW-MIA Network, wants to put it back.

The Missing Man Table memorial honors the nation's missing veterans and POWs. The foundation said the Bible's presence was intolerable and unconstitutional. The medical center put the Bible in a display case.

Paul Martin of the POW-MIA network said the donated Bible is not just a religious artifact but that it means that the prisoner of war held onto faith and hope that he could be brought home.

