Louisiana

2 escaped Louisiana inmates found hiding in dumpster behind Dollar General store, 2 others still at large

4 broke out of Tangipahoa Parish Jail in Louisiana on Sunday after climbing through fence

Greg Norman
Published
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 27

Two inmates among a group that busted out of a jail east of Baton Rouge, Louisiana over the weekend have been taken back into custody after being found hiding in a dumpster behind a Dollar General store. 

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office says Avery Guidry, 19, and Travon Johnson, 21, were tracked down about 20 miles south of the Tangipahoa Parish Jail. 

"Deputies located them hiding in a dumpster behind the Dollar General Store on Pumpkin Center Road and Old Baton Rouge Highway," it said in a statement Monday, adding that the two other inmates – Omarion Hookfin, 19, and Jamarcus Cyprian, 20 – remain at large. 

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards said the four inmates escaped through the perimeter fence of the Tangipahoa Parish Jail during recreation time in the jail yard on Sunday night. 

Omarion Hookfin, Avery Guidry, Jamarcus Cyprian and Travon Johnson

From left to right: The escaped inmates were identified as Omarion Hookfin, 19, Avery Guidry, 19, Jamarcus Cyprian, 20, and Travon Johnson, 21. (Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office) (Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office)

After an inspection of the perimeter fence, a section was determined to be vulnerable and easily maneuvered in a way that a body could slip through, the sheriff's office said. 

Johnson, Hookfin and Guidry were in jail in connection with a 2022 homicide in Hammond, Louisiana, and Cyprian was behind bars for armed robbery and weapon charges. 

Tangipahoa Parish Jail in Louisiana

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office says "the four inmates were able to escape the perimeter fence of the Parish Jail" on Sunday night "while participating in their recreation time on the yard." (Google Maps)

Hoofkin was also charged with aggravated battery while he was incarcerated in Catahoula Parish. 

Dollar General store in Louisiana

Two of the inmates were found Monday in a dumpster behind this Dollar General store in Hammond, Louisiana, police say. (Google Maps)

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the escaped inmates is urged to contact 911 immediately. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.