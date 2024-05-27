Expand / Collapse search
Louisiana

Louisiana deputies searching for 4 inmates who escaped from jail

Omarion Hookfin, Avery Guidry, Jamarcus Cyprian and Travon Johnson all escaped from the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on Sunday

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Published
Deputies in Louisiana are searching for four inmates who escaped from jail Sunday night, according to officials.

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards said four inmates escaped through the perimeter fence of the Tangipahoa Parish Jail during recreation time in the jail yard.

They have been identified as Omarion Hookfin, 19, Avery Guidry, 19, Jamarcus Cyprian, 20, and Travon Johnson, 21.

HIGH SCHOOLER SHOT IN SUBURBAN NEW ORLEANS

Omarion Hookfin, Avery Guidry, Jamarcus Cyprian and Travon Johnson

From L-R: The escaped inmates were identified as Omarion Hookfin, 19, Avery Guidry, 19, Jamarcus Cyprian, 20, and Travon Johnson, 21. (Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office)

After an inspection of the perimeter fence, a section was determined to be vulnerable and easily maneuvered in a way that a body could slip through, the sheriff's office said.

Johnson, Hookfin and Guidry were in jail in connection with a 2022 homicide in Hammond, Louisiana, and Cyprian was behind bars for armed robbery and weapon charges.

Hoofkin was also charged with aggravated battery while he was incarcerated in the Catahoula Parish.

LOUISIANA GOV. LANDRY DECLARES EMERGENCY AFTER SEVERE STORMS KILL 3

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards said the four inmates managed to escape through the perimeter fence of the Tangipahoa Parish Jail during rec time in the jail yard. (Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.)

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the escaped inmates is urged to contact 911 immediately.