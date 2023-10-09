Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California

2 dead near Los Angeles after gunman shoots into parked car in possible targeted attack

Another 3 victims, who were injured in the CA shooting, were taken to the hospital for treatment

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 8 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Two men were killed and three others were wounded when they were shot in a parked car near Los Angeles Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

Inglewood Mayor James Butts said the shooting may have been a targeted attack, KABC-TV reported.

Paramedics responded around 4:30 p.m. to a commercial area of Inglewood and transported the five victims to a hospital with gunshot wounds, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

VERMONT STATE POLICE SEARCHING FOR ‘ARMED AND DANGEROUS’ SUSPECT IN ‘SUSPICIOUS DEATH’ OF WOMAN ON TRAIL

CA Fox News graphic

A possible targeted attack near Los Angeles has left two men dead and three others injured. (Fox News)

Butts said the men in their 50s were inside the vehicle in a parking lot when a shooter pulled up and opened fire, although it was unclear if there was more than one shooter, KABC reported.

One of the surviving victims was in critical condition, KABC reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The Inglewood Police Department closed several surrounding blocks at the scene about 10 miles southwest of downtown Los Angeles.

Aerial news footage showed a car with shattered windows in the lot.