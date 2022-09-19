Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Nevada
Published

2 dead in apparent murder-suicide case in Nevada

NV shooting is likely related to domestic violence, according to police

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 19 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two people have been found dead in North Las Vegas and authorities said it appears to be an apparent murder-suicide.

North Las Vegas police said the fatal shooting occurred around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

OHIO MAN DECLARED FIT TO STAND TRIAL AFTER ALLEGEDLY KILLING MAN DURING ROBBERY AT WALMART

A man and woman died in an apparent murder-suicide in North Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sept. 17, 2022.

A man and woman died in an apparent murder-suicide in North Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sept. 17, 2022.

A man and woman who were both in their 40s died and it's believed the shooting was related to domestic violence, according to police.

The names of the two people who died haven’t been released yet.