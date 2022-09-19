2 dead in apparent murder-suicide case in Nevada

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two people have been found dead in North Las Vegas and authorities said it appears to be an apparent murder-suicide.

North Las Vegas police said the fatal shooting occurred around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

A man and woman who were both in their 40s died and it's believed the shooting was related to domestic violence, according to police.

The names of the two people who died haven’t been released yet.