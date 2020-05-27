2 dead after stabbing leads to officer-involved shooting in Florida, reports say

At least two people are dead after an officer-involved shooting that followed a fatal stabbing in Tallahassee Wednesday morning, police said.

The Tallahassee Police Department responded to a call from Leon Arms Apartments around 11:15 a.m., WTXL reported.

PROTESTERS CLASH WITH MINNEAPOLIS POLICE AFTER GEORGE FLOYD'S DEATH

Officers found a woman not far from the apartments who matched a description of the stabbing suspect. Police said the woman was armed and refused to put down her weapon, which led to an officer fatally shooting her.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

An unidentified victim who sustained injuries in the earlier stabbing incident died, WTXL reported. No officers were injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.