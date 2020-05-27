Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Florida
Published

2 dead after stabbing leads to officer-involved shooting in Florida, reports say

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 27Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

At least two people are dead after an officer-involved shooting that followed a fatal stabbing in Tallahassee Wednesday morning, police said.

The Tallahassee Police Department responded to a call from Leon Arms Apartments around 11:15 a.m., WTXL reported.

PROTESTERS CLASH WITH MINNEAPOLIS POLICE AFTER GEORGE FLOYD'S DEATH

Officers found a woman not far from the apartments who matched a description of the stabbing suspect. Police said the woman was armed and refused to put down her weapon, which led to an officer fatally shooting her.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

An unidentified victim who sustained injuries in the earlier stabbing incident died, WTXL reported. No officers were injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.