Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Dallas-Fort Worth
Published

2 Dallas officers shot and wounded while responding to call

A statement from the department said the two were shot and taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 18Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 18

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Two Dallas police officers were shot and wounded while responding to a shooting call Thursday, the police chief said.

A statement from the department said the two were shot and taken to a hospital in stable condition.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP   

Dallas Chief Eddie Garcia on Twitter asked for prayers for the two officers.

He said the search for the suspect was ongoing.

Police spokesman Carlos Almeida said SWAT officers were responding to the scene. He said he had no further details, noting that it was still an active scene.

Your Money