©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

2 children, adult killed in California after vehicle overturns in highway crash

At least 6 passengers were ejected from the vehicle that overturned near Palm Springs, CA

Associated Press
Two children and one adult were killed and six other members of their family were injured when their SUV collided with a car on a Southern California highway early Sunday, authorities said.

The crash involving a Chevy Suburban and a Tesla sedan occurred shortly before 7:30 a.m. on Interstate 10 in the Whitewater area near Palm Springs, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The Suburban carrying nine members of a family from Anaheim overturned after hitting the center divider, and at least six occupants were ejected, officials said.

CA Fox News graphic

An adult and two children were killed after their SUV collided with a car on Interstate 10 in Riverside County near Palm Springs, California. (Fox News)

A 31-year-old woman and two girls, ages 10 and 12, were killed, ABC 7 reported. Three girls, ages, 3, 7 and 11, and a 15-year-old boy were seriously hurt, while two adults had minor or moderate injuries, the TV station reported.

The Tesla’s sole occupant, a 31-year-old man from Indio, was not hurt.

Eastbound lanes of the highway were closed for much of the day. The cause of the crash remained under investigation.