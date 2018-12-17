2 Chicago police officers responding to a shots-fired call are struck, killed by train

Two Chicago police officers were fatally struck by a train in the city's far South Side Monday night while responding to calls about shots fired near the tracks, authorities confirmed.

The officers, who have not yet been identified, were conducting surveillance on the city's Far South Side when they were hit just after 6 p.m., the Chicago Tribune reported.

Police spokeswoman Michelle Tannehill confirmed the deaths Monday night but said she had no additional details to release.

Chicago Police Department's chief communications officer, Anthony Guglielmi confirmed on Twitter that two officers "were struck by a passing train" while investigating shots fired.

He said a "weapon was recovered and a person of interest is being questioned at the site where two newly appointment #ChicagoPolice officers lost their lives protecting their community from a gunman."

Local media reported that the officers were struck about 6:20 p.m. local time by a train operated by the South Shore commuter rail line that links northern Indiana and Chicago.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.

