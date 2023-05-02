2 arrested in connection with Massachusetts house party shooting that killed 1, injured 5 others

Two men have been arrested on weapons charges amid an ongoing investigation into a shooting at a weekend house party in Massachusetts in which one person was killed and five injured by gunfire.

Police responding to a call for a disturbance at a third-floor apartment in Lawrence about 3 a.m. Sunday found the injured, according to Essex District Attorney Paul Tucker’s office.

All six were taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where Desiderio Arias, 18, was pronounced dead. Arias did not live at the apartment where the shooting occurred.

MASSACHUSETTS HOUSE PARTY SHOOTING LEAVES 1 DEAD, 5 INJURED

Two men — Saul Enrique Morales Espinosa, 22, and Joshual Ramirez, 20, both of Lawrence — were arrested Monday. The two, who were among the six hospitalized, were charged with two felony counts each of carrying a firearm without a license and carrying a loaded firearm.

Espinosa and Ramirez both pleaded not guilty during remote arraignments Monday. Each was held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on May 9.

Espinosa and another individual were flown by medical helicopter to Boston hospitals for additional treatment. Ramirez was also hospitalized with gunshot wounds, according to investigators.

MASSACHUSETTS MAN CONVICTED OF MURDER IN DEATH OF BLACK MAN FOLLOWING RACIST ROAD RAGE INCIDENT

None of the survivors’ conditions was immediately available, according to prosecutors.

Authorities did not disclose a possible motive for the shooting. But they said based on the initial investigation, the shooting does not appear to be a random act.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

State and city police are continuing their investigation.

Lawrence is about 25 miles north of Boston and has a population of about 89,000 people, according to the 2020 Census.