18-wheeler strikes federal courthouse in Georgia after driver falls asleep

GA driver was not injured, damage to the courthouse was being assessed

A federal courthouse in Georgia was damaged when the driver of a tractor trailer fell asleep and the truck hit the building.

Dublin Police Chief Keith Moon told WMAZ-TV that the crash happened overnight Thursday into Friday.

ARMY RENAMES GEORGIA'S FORT BENNING AFTER DECORATED VIETNAM VET

An 18-wheeler struck the federal courthouse in Georgia after the driver fell asleep. 

He said the 18-wheeler struck a set of barricades before hitting the J. Roy Rowland Federal Courthouse.

The driver was not injured, and damage to the courthouse was being assessed. Police photos showed cracks and dents in one of the white columns on the front of the building. The red brick structure was built in 1937.

Dublin is about halfway between Atlanta and Savannah, in eastern Georgia.