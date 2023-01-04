17-year-old wielding knife fatally shot by New Hampshire police officer

The person armed with a knife who was shot and killed by a police officer was a teenager, the New Hampshire attorney general's office said Tuesday.

Officers arrived at a Gilford home late Sunday after authorities received a 911 call about a person armed with a knife there.

The attorney general’s office said that the officers encountered 17-year-old Mischa Fay inside the home with the knife and that one officer discharged a stun gun and another officer fired his weapon. Fay died of a single gunshot wound to the chest, an autopsy determined.

The identities of the officers and the person who was killed have not been released by authorities. No officers were injured.

The shooting remains under investigation.