NH police chief arrested on sexual harassment charges

Litchfield, New Hampshire, Police Chief Benjamin Sargent allegedly sexually harassed an employee

The police chief in Litchfield has been arrested on charges he sexually harassed a subordinate.

MICHIGAN POLICE CHIEF TO RETIRE OVER SEXUAL HARASSMENT, DISCRIMINATION COMPLAINTS

Chief Benjamin Sargent, 43, was charged Thursday with official oppression, a misdemeanor, the attorney general's office said. According to a police affidavit, Sargent is accused of being drunk at home on New Year's Eve 2021, calling a female employee and saying he had a crush on her. Investigators say Sargent admits being intoxicated but denies expressing romantic or sexual feelings toward the employee.

TAMPA POLICE CHIEF PLACED ON LEAVE AFTER BODYCAM VIDEO SHOWS HER FLASHING BADGE DURING TRAFFIC STOP

Litchfield, New Hampshire Police Chief Benjamin Sargent was arrested Thursday on sexual harassment charges.

Sargent is due in court Jan. 12. There was no answer Thursday at a phone number listed for him in Hudson.

Litchfield is a town of about 8,500 south of Manchester.