17 illegal migrants discovered crammed in RV, sedan in sweltering Arizona heat

A man has been arrested and charged with human smuggling after 17 illegal migrants were found crammed inside an RV and a nearby sedan in the sweltering Arizona heat Wednesday.

The majority of the illegal migrants, who are all from Mexico, were found packed inside the cramped RV which was parked on a property in Nogales as temperatures inside soared under the summer sun, according to Sean L. McGoffin, chief patrol agent of Border Patrol's Tucson Sector.

Those inside the RV, including a minor, had limited space and ventilation with no access to running water, McGoffin said. The rest of the migrants were wedged into a small sedan that was discovered during a vehicle stop.

"This rescue likely prevented a tragedy," McGoffin said. "With summer temperatures already climbing, packing people into trailers and vehicles without proper ventilation or water is a recipe for disaster. Human lives should never be treated as cargo."

All the migrants are now safe, in custody and will be processed accordingly, McCoffin said. The rescued individuals are being processed for expedited removal in accordance with U.S. immigration law.

The man who was arrested is a U.S. citizen and initially attempted to flee the scene on foot but was apprehended by agents shortly after.

Investigators are working to determine whether others were involved.

The operation was carried out by Nogales Border Patrol, Nogales Police and Homeland Security Investigations.

"No recreation happening in this vehicle, instead it was used by smugglers forcing people to hide out in inhumane conditions in sweltering heat," McGoffin said.

"Although no one was injured, the situation shows the danger illegal aliens face in the hands of smugglers."