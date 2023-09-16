Cavaliers president Koby Altman arrested on impaired driving charges, refused breath test: police

Cleveland Cavaliers president of basketball operations Koby Altman was arrested in Ohio Friday night on a charge of impaired driving, according to law enforcement.

The 40-year-old NBA executive was charged with operating a vehicle while impaired and committing a marked lanes violation, the Ohio State Highway Patrol told Fox News Digital in a statement.

According to law enforcement, troopers observed Altman’s 2022 Lexus "commit a traffic violation" while traveling east on Route 2 in Cleveland just before 9 p.m. ET.

NBA MUST DISCIPLINE ROCKETS' KEVIN PORTER JR. HARSHLY, SAYS HOUSTON-BASED DOMESTIC VIOLENCE VICTIM GROUP

During the traffic stop, police observed "indicators of impairment."

"The driver was subsequently placed under arrest for OVI and soon after offered a breath test, which he refused," the statement added.

The Cavs released a brief statement on Saturday acknowledging Altman’s arrest.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"We are aware of an incident involving Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman," the statement, via ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, read. "We are currently gathering more information and have no further comment at this time."

Police noted in their statement that Altman had been "respectful and cooperative with troopers" during the traffic stop.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Altman, who finished second in NBA Executive of the Year voting last season, was promoted to general manager of the Cavs in 2017.

Cleveland won 51 games last season and returned to the NBA playoffs for the first time in four years.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.



