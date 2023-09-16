Expand / Collapse search
Cleveland Cavaliers

Cavaliers president Koby Altman arrested on impaired driving charges, refused breath test: police

The Cavs issued a statement Saturday acknowledging Altman’s arrest

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Cleveland Cavaliers president of basketball operations Koby Altman was arrested in Ohio Friday night on a charge of impaired driving, according to law enforcement. 

The 40-year-old NBA executive was charged with operating a vehicle while impaired and committing a marked lanes violation, the Ohio State Highway Patrol told Fox News Digital in a statement. 

Koby Altman speaks during a press conference

President of basketball operations Koby Altman of the Cleveland Cavaliers speaks during a press conference introducing Donovan Mitchell at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on September 14, 2022, in Cleveland, Ohio.  (Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

According to law enforcement, troopers observed Altman’s 2022 Lexus "commit a traffic violation" while traveling east on Route 2 in Cleveland just before 9 p.m. ET. 

During the traffic stop, police observed "indicators of impairment." 

"The driver was subsequently placed under arrest for OVI and soon after offered a breath test, which he refused," the statement added. 

The Cavs released a brief statement on Saturday acknowledging Altman’s arrest. 

Koby Altman speaks during a press conference

Cleveland Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman answers questions during a press conference to introduce Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder &amp; Ante Zizic at Cleveland Clinic Courts on September 7, 2017, in Independence, Ohio.  (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

"We are aware of an incident involving Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman," the statement, via ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, read. "We are currently gathering more information and have no further comment at this time."

Police noted in their statement that Altman had been "respectful and cooperative with troopers" during the traffic stop. 

Koby Altman during a Cavs game

Koby Altman of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks on against the San Antonio Spurs on April 7, 2019, at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.  (David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images)

Altman, who finished second in NBA Executive of the Year voting last season, was promoted to general manager of the Cavs in 2017. 

Cleveland won 51 games last season and returned to the NBA playoffs for the first time in four years.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.


 

