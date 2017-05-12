15-year-old girl injured in overnight shooting, suspect at large in Florida

Police are investigating an overnight shooting in North Miami Beach, that left a teenage girl injured.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m., Friday, near Northeast 14th Avenue and Northeast 155th Terrace.

Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho confirmed the victim is a 15-year-old student.

7News was on scene as police responded to the shooting. Officers could be seen walking up and down the street and speaking with the victim’s family.

The victim, whose identity has not yet been released, was transported to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood, in critical condition.

Kristy Gouvea, who lives nearby, said she woke up to the sight of flashing lights outside her window. She also said this is not the first time there has been a strong police presence in their neighborhood.

“It keeps on happening,” said Gouvea. “Not only to this house, but everyone else here. It’s a scary situation–the drugs and the neighborhood, you know. It’s pretty bad.”

The shooter remains at large.

