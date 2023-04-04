Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota
Published

14-year-old boy who was rescued from Minnesota sand hole dies

MN boy's cause of death was accidental suffocation

Associated Press
A Minnesota teen found buried last week in a sand hole has died, authorities say.

Wabasha County Sheriff Rodney Bartsh said Hunter Flaxbeard’s death has been ruled an accidental suffocation, The Rochester Post-Bulletin reports.

The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call on March 28 that a 14-year-old boy was stuck in a sand hole and covered with sand in a rural area.

A 14-year-old boy who was rescued from a Minnesota sand hole died two days after getting to the hospital.

A 14-year-old boy who was rescued from a Minnesota sand hole died two days after getting to the hospital. (Fox News)

Deputies attempted to save his life before he was flown to a hospital. But he died two days later on Thursday.

His online obituary described him as "king and compassionate," noting that his organs had been donated. "This," the obit said, "is something he would be proud of!"