Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Utah State Aggies
Published

Utah State football player hospitalized after suffering cardiac arrest

Josh Davis’ condition has been upgraded to ‘fair’

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 24 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 24

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Utah State football player is recovering in the hospital after suffering "non-traumatic sudden cardiac arrest" during a spring practice session Thursday, the university announced Friday. 

Josh Davis, a redshirt freshman wideout from California, collapsed on the field and was taken to Logan Regional Hospital before later being transported to McKay-Dee Hospital. 

A Utah State Aggies helmet sits on the bench during the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl between the Memphis Tigers and the Utah State Aggies Dec. 27, 2022, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, Texas. 

A Utah State Aggies helmet sits on the bench during the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl between the Memphis Tigers and the Utah State Aggies Dec. 27, 2022, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, Texas.  (Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

He was said to be in critical condition but was upgraded to fair condition the following morning. According to the school, he was "taken off life-sustaining medical devices and is breathing on his own."

COLLEGE DEFENSIVE LINEMAN PUT ON VENTILATOR AFTER CARDIAC ARREST, FATHER SAYS

"Davis received initial critical treatment and was stabilized at Logan Regional Hospital before being transported to McKay-Dee Hospital, where their critical care team continued treatment with therapeutic hypothermia to lower the body temperature to preserve his neurological function," the school said in a press release. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The university later posted a photo of Davis in the hospital surrounded by his family as he gave a "thumbs up." 

A Utah State Aggies helmet and football prior to the start of a game between the Fresno State Bulldogs and the Utah Aggies.

A Utah State Aggies helmet and football prior to the start of a game between the Fresno State Bulldogs and the Utah Aggies. (Rick Dodd/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Head coach Blake Anderson visited Davis in the hospital and posted an update on Twitter

"The smiles say it all… it was a brutal night, but Josh never stopped fighting," Anderson wrote. 

"Through God’s grace, and an amazing group of Trainers & Medical Professionals we are doing better every minute today. So grateful for all the prayers & support lifted up over the past 24 hrs."


 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.