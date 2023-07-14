Expand / Collapse search
Massachusetts
Published

12-year-old child killed in Boston shooting

Massachusetts police say there is no ongoing threat to the public

Associated Press
A 12-year-old died of a gunshot wound in Boston on Thursday, authorities said.

The shooting took place in the afternoon at a home in the Mattapan neighborhood.

Police did not immediately make public other details, such as whether the child was a boy or girl or the circumstances under which they were shot.

There was no ongoing threat to public safety, however, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said.

No arrests have been made.

Massachusetts Fox News graphic

A 12-year-old child was fatally shot in Boston, Massachusetts, on July 13, 2023.

Mayor Michelle Wu said first responders attempted to resuscitate the child.

"It’s a horrible tragedy for the entire city whenever anyone of our young people is lost, and for a child of this age being lost to gun violence is a nightmare," she said in a news conference at the scene. "In the summer when our kids should be enjoying, having fun, playing and growing, this is especially a nightmare for a mom and for a family."

Police Commissioner Michael Cox called the death unnecessary.

"I implore folks, if you have guns in your home ... turn them in to us," he said.