Wisconsin

12 injured in Wisconsin rooftop party shooting

Incident transpired around 12:45 a.m. Sunday atop high-rise Madison apartment building

Associated Press
Published
Police are now saying at least a dozen people were hurt in a shooting at a rooftop party in Wisconsin's capital city.

More than 25 people were at the party on the roof of a high-rise apartment building in downtown Madison around 12:45 a.m. Sunday when shots were fired.

Madison, Wisconsin, shooting

Madison Police Department personnel are seen outside The Lux apartment building in Madison, Wis. Sunday, June 9, 2024, following a shooting that injured 12 people, 10 of them by gunfire. (Anna Hansen/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)

Police initially said 10 people were hurt, including nine people who suffered gunshot wounds and another who was injured by broken glass. Police Chief Shon Barnes said at a news conference Monday that two more people have come forward to report injuries. Ten people were shot or grazed by gunfire, one person was hurt by broken glass and one person suffered a shoulder injury while trying to flee the party, Barnes said. At least two people remained hospitalized as of Monday morning, the chief said.

No one has been arrested in connection with the shooting and a motive remains unknown, Barnes said. Detectives were still working Monday to determine who threw the party and why, he said.