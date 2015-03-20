114-year-old Minnesota woman who challenged Facebook after it wouldn't list her real age dies

A 114-year-old woman who challenged Facebook after the social media site wouldn't let her list her real age has died in Minnesota.

Anna Stoehr, one of Minnesota's oldest residents, died Sunday in her sleep after several days in hospice care, according to her son, Harlan Stoehr.

She drew national attention this year after KARE-TV reported about her attempt to create a Facebook account. Because the site wouldn't let her enter a birth year before 1905, she said she was 99. The station reported that she wrote a letter to the company, saying: "I'm still here."

Facebook sent her a bouquet of 114 flowers for her most recent birthday, her son said.

Harlan Stoehr said his mother was sharp until the end. He joked that when he saw her a week ago, "it was like she was 112 again."

Born in Iowa in 1900, Anna Stoehr's family moved to Wisconsin and South Dakota before settling in Ridgeway, Minnesota, in 1919. She lived in Minnesota the rest of her life, her son said.