©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Last Update November 21, 2015

114-year-old Minnesota woman who challenged Facebook after it wouldn't list her real age dies

By | Associated Press
This Oct. 12, 2014 photo shows Anna Stoehr, center, celebrating her 114th birthday at Green Prairie Place senior apartments in Plainview, Minn. Stoehr, one of Minnesota's oldest residents, died Sunday, Dec. 20, 2014 in her sleep after several days in hospice care, according to her son, Harlan Stoehr. (AP Photo/The Star Tribune, Richard Tsong-Taatarii) ST. PAUL PIONEER PRESS OUT, MINNEAPOLIS-AREA TV OUT, MAGS OUT

MINNEAPOLIS – A 114-year-old woman who challenged Facebook after the social media site wouldn't let her list her real age has died in Minnesota.

Anna Stoehr, one of Minnesota's oldest residents, died Sunday in her sleep after several days in hospice care, according to her son, Harlan Stoehr.

She drew national attention this year after KARE-TV reported about her attempt to create a Facebook account. Because the site wouldn't let her enter a birth year before 1905, she said she was 99. The station reported that she wrote a letter to the company, saying: "I'm still here."

Facebook sent her a bouquet of 114 flowers for her most recent birthday, her son said.

Harlan Stoehr said his mother was sharp until the end. He joked that when he saw her a week ago, "it was like she was 112 again."

Born in Iowa in 1900, Anna Stoehr's family moved to Wisconsin and South Dakota before settling in Ridgeway, Minnesota, in 1919. She lived in Minnesota the rest of her life, her son said.