102-year-old California woman evicted so landlord's daughter can move in: report

A 102-year-old Los Angeles woman is reportedly being evicted from the apartment she has lived in for 30 years to make room for the landlord’s daughter.

Thelma Smith received a 90-day eviction notice for her month-to-month lease in early March and is now relying on friends and relatives who live on the East Coast to help her find a new place to live, The Los Angeles Times reported.

74-YEAR-OLD WOMAN KIDNAPPED, RAPED IN SAN FRANCISCO HOME: POLICE

The Los Angeles Rent Stabilization Ordinance says that landlords in the county can evict tenants to accommodate a relative, but they must start with the most recent resident. Smith, however, lives in unincorporated Ladera Heights where the laws are weaker. “They use this law to target long-term, low-paying tenants,” Larry Gross, the executive director for the Coalition for Economic Survival told The Times.

In response to KCAL asking the landlord why they would evict a 102-year-old woman, they replied: “Would you take care of your child?”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“It’s pretty outrageous and heartless to be evicting this woman,” Gross told The Times. “It just shows a perfect example of how tenants without strong rent-controlled protections are vulnerable to displacement and injustices.” Smith has until June 30 to leave.