California
Published

102-year-old California woman evicted so landlord's daughter can move in: report

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
A 102-year-old Los Angeles woman is reportedly being evicted from the apartment she has lived in for 30 years to make room for the landlord’s daughter.

Thelma Smith received a 90-day eviction notice for her month-to-month lease in early March and is now relying on friends and relatives who live on the East Coast to help her find a new place to live, The Los Angeles Times reported.

The Los Angeles Rent Stabilization Ordinance says that landlords in the county can evict tenants to accommodate a relative, but they must start with the most recent resident. Smith, however, lives in unincorporated Ladera Heights where the laws are weaker. “They use this law to target long-term, low-paying tenants,” Larry Gross, the executive director for the Coalition for Economic Survival told The Times.

In response to KCAL asking the landlord why they would evict a 102-year-old woman, they replied: “Would you take care of your child?”

“It’s pretty outrageous and heartless to be evicting this woman,” Gross told The Times. “It just shows a perfect example of how tenants without strong rent-controlled protections are vulnerable to displacement and injustices.” Smith has until June 30 to leave.