New Mexico

10-month-old New Mexico girl kidnapped after mother, another woman fatally shot

An Amber Alert was issued for 10-month-old Eleia Maria Torres

Landon Mion
Published
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 4

A 10-month-old girl was reported missing in New Mexico after her mother and another woman were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

An Amber Alert was issued for Eleia Maria Torres, according to New Mexico State Police. She is 28 inches tall, weighs 23 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair.

The Clovis Police Department responded on Friday at about 4:30 p.m. to Ned Houk Park at 700 County Road 17 near Clovis. When officers arrived, they located two deceased women, identified as 23-year-old Samantha Cisneros and 23-year-old Taryn Allen, lying on the ground near a silver minivan, according to KCBD.

Eleia Maria Torres.

An Amber Alert was issued for 10-month-old Eleia Maria Torres. (New Mexico State Police)

A five-year-old girl, who police said is Cisneros' daughter, was also found nearby with a head injury. She was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Officers found an infant car seat, stroller and a small baby bottle at the scene and, suspecting that a baby may have been present during the crime, began to search for the child.

A police cruiser in the dessert

A 10-month-old girl was reported in New Mexico after her mother and another woman were found dead in an apartment from apparent gunshot wounds. (New Mexico State Police)

After speaking with family, officers learned Cisneros was the mother of the injured five-year-old girl and 10-month-old Eleia. Police believe the killer was the one who abducted Eleia.

Police said there is no suspect, but that they believed the person responsible may have left in a maroon Honda.

The incident remains under investigation.