Military jet crashes near Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico

An official said the pilot ejected from the aircraft before it crashed

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner , Liz Friden Fox News
Published | Updated
An F-16 military jet crashed near Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico on Tuesday afternoon, a U.S. official confirmed to Fox News.

According to the official, the pilot of the plane was able to eject from the aircraft before it went down.

FOX 14 in El Paso, Texas, reported the plane crashed on U.S. Highway 70.

F-16 fighter jet

An F-16 fighter jet. (Harald Tittel/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Holloman Air Force Base did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for more information about the crash.

The base is located about five miles west of Alamogordo, New Mexico.

This is a developing story.

