Military jet crashes near Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico

An F-16 military jet crashed near Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico on Tuesday afternoon, a U.S. official confirmed to Fox News.

According to the official, the pilot of the plane was able to eject from the aircraft before it went down.

FOX 14 in El Paso, Texas, reported the plane crashed on U.S. Highway 70.

PILOT REPORTED THAT PLANE CARRYING FUEL CAUGHT ON FIRE BEFORE FATAL ALASKA CRASH

Holloman Air Force Base did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for more information about the crash.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The base is located about five miles west of Alamogordo, New Mexico.

This is a developing story.