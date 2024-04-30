Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New Mexico

15 injured after SUV plows into New Mexico thrift shop

10 hospitalized, 1 with life-threatening injuries, in Las Cruces, NM, crash

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 30 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 30

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

More than a dozen people were injured Tuesday after a sports utility vehicle crashed through the front glass wall of a thrift store in Las Cruces, authorities said.

First responders said 10 of the 15 injured in Tuesday’s crash were taken to hospitals for treatment and one person had life-threatening injuries.

FREIGHT TRAIN CARRYING GASOLINE, PROPANE DERAILS NEAR ARIZONA-NEW MEXICO LINE AMID AFTERMATH OF SEVERE WEATHER

They said the injured included employees and customers inside the Savers store.

Santa Fe, Roswell, Las Cruces crime

15 people were injured after an SUV crashed through the front glass wall of a New Mexico thrift shop.

Dan Trujillo, a spokesman for the Las Cruces Police and Fire Department, said the cause of the crash is unclear but didn't appear to be intentional.

Elijah Sanchez, a Savers employee, said he heard people "screaming in pain" after the 10:30 a.m. crash.

"It was pretty chaotic," Sanchez told Las Cruces TV station KFOX 14/CBS 4. "I didn’t know what to think, but I just knew that the best thing to do was to try and go help the people who needed help."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The name and age of the SUV driver wasn't immediately released by authorities.