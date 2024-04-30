15 injured after SUV plows into New Mexico thrift shop

More than a dozen people were injured Tuesday after a sports utility vehicle crashed through the front glass wall of a thrift store in Las Cruces, authorities said.

First responders said 10 of the 15 injured in Tuesday’s crash were taken to hospitals for treatment and one person had life-threatening injuries.

They said the injured included employees and customers inside the Savers store.

Dan Trujillo, a spokesman for the Las Cruces Police and Fire Department, said the cause of the crash is unclear but didn't appear to be intentional.

Elijah Sanchez, a Savers employee, said he heard people "screaming in pain" after the 10:30 a.m. crash.

"It was pretty chaotic," Sanchez told Las Cruces TV station KFOX 14/CBS 4. "I didn’t know what to think, but I just knew that the best thing to do was to try and go help the people who needed help."

The name and age of the SUV driver wasn't immediately released by authorities.