Shooting reported at Santa Monica Pier, police search for gunman
Police in Southern California are searching for a gunman after a person was shot in the leg at the Santa Monica Pier Wednesday evening, according to a report.
The unidentified victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Fox 11 reported.
The pier remains open while police investigate.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.