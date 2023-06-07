Expand / Collapse search
New Hampshire
1 reported dead in New Hampshire home explosion

Merrimack, NH police report no evidence of foul play

Associated Press
A person was found dead in a New Hampshire house following numerous reports of an explosion, police said.

The person was found dead in Merrimack on Tuesday afternoon, the Merrimack Police Department said in a news release.

Police said they found evidence of "a possible explosion" and surrounding areas were secured.

An unidentified person has been found dead following an explosion at a home in Merrimack, New Hampshire, just outside Manchester.

Merrimack police were assisted by neighboring departments, as well as the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the FBI and the state police explosive disposal unit. The ATF did not respond to a message seeking comment Wednesday.

"There is no sign of foul play and there are no threats to the public," the police news release said.

Police did not release the person’s identity.