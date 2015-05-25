Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Texas
Published
Last Update May 3, 2016

1 dead, 3 injured in bridge collapse on I-35 in Salado, Texas

By | Fox News
close
Report: Bridge collapse on Interstate 35 in central TexasVideo

Report: Bridge collapse on Interstate 35 in central Texas

Emergency personnel responding

Emergency personnel responded Thursday to a bridge collapse along Interstate 35 in Central Texas that killed one and injured three, Fox4News.com reported.

The Bell County Sheriff's Department says the accident happened late Thursday morning in Salado. That's about 40 miles north of Austin. Lt. Donnie Adams says traffic has been halted in both directions following what he describes as a bridge collapse.

Adams had no additional details on possible injuries or what caused the accident. Traffic is stopped in both directions along the interstate, which is a primary north-south artery through Texas.

The Austin Statesman reported that a semi-truck struck a beam on an overpass and the beam fell on to vehicles. One Texas Department of Transportation spokeswoman told the paper that the situation is serious.

The Associated Press contributed to this report