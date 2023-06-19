Expand / Collapse search
2 dead after small plane crashes in western Pennsylvania

Aircraft located Sunday afternoon in Cambria County, PA, outside Pittsburgh

Associated Press
Two people died when a small plane crashed in Pennsylvania over the weekend, authorities said.

Two people have been reported dead following a small plane crash in Cambria County, Pennsylvania, near Ebensburg Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the twin-engine Piper PA-30 went down in a wooded area near Ebensburg Airport on Sunday.

Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees told reporters that both people aboard the plane were pronounced dead at the scene. Lees said the plane was reported missing Sunday morning and the aircraft was located at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

The names of the victims weren't immediately released. FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash,