Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Wisconsin
Published

Small plane hits parked minivan outside Wisconsin capital

Crash in Dane County, WI, left 2 people aboard plane with minor injuries

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 21 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A small plane lost power and crash-landed into a parked minivan in a southern Wisconsin city on Wednesday, authorities said.

FEDERAL AUTHORITIES INVESTIGATING PROP PLANE CRASH NEAR MADISON, WISCONSIN

Wisconsin Fox News graphic

A small aircraft collided with a parked vehicle in Waunakee, Wisconsin, just north of Madison.

The two people on board the plane suffered minor injuries in the afternoon incident in Waunakee, about 10 miles north of Madison, but no one was killed, WMTV reported.

2 DEAD AFTER SMALL PLANE CRASHES IN WESTERN PENNSYLVANIA

Waunakee Police Chief Adam Kreitzman told the television station that the single-engine plane had just taken off from the city’s airport when it lost power. The pilot tried to land on a neighborhood street, but the aircraft smashed into the minivan. The two injured people were taken to a hospital.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kreitzman said it was miraculous that no one was hurt worse, and his agency and the National Traffic and Safety Board are investigating the crash.