Small plane hits parked minivan outside Wisconsin capital

A small plane lost power and crash-landed into a parked minivan in a southern Wisconsin city on Wednesday, authorities said.

The two people on board the plane suffered minor injuries in the afternoon incident in Waunakee, about 10 miles north of Madison, but no one was killed, WMTV reported.

Waunakee Police Chief Adam Kreitzman told the television station that the single-engine plane had just taken off from the city’s airport when it lost power. The pilot tried to land on a neighborhood street, but the aircraft smashed into the minivan. The two injured people were taken to a hospital.

Kreitzman said it was miraculous that no one was hurt worse, and his agency and the National Traffic and Safety Board are investigating the crash.