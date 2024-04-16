1 critical after bus station gunfight in Flint, Michigan

Two men exchanged gunfire Tuesday after they exited a bus in downtown Flint, leaving one of them in critical condition and a woman wounded, police said.

Flint Police Chief Terence Green said the two men got into an altercation in another city and continued fighting when they arrived at the Mass Transportation Authority bus terminal, WJRT-TV reported.

DETROIT BLUES BAR SHOOTING INJURES 5 AFTER FIGHT OVER PARKING SPOT

Both men were firing gunshots at each other after they got off the bus at about 8 a.m., investigators said. One of the alleged shooters, a man in his 30s, was hospitalized in critical condition while the other gunman left before officers arrived.

Green said a woman in her 20s was grazed by a bullet and hospitalized in stable condition.

Authorities were still searching Tuesday afternoon for the second gunman, and had released no information about his identity.

Police were reviewing surveillance camera footage from the MTA station and surrounding businesses showing the shootout.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The University of Michigan's Flint campus went on a temporary lockdown after the shooting.