Woman stunned to unearth 3-carat diamond at state park after heartbreaking year

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A grieving woman unearthed an unusually large diamond at a state park just days after burying her father — and months after losing her son.

Keshia Smith, a resident of Pennsylvania, found the 3.09-carat diamond at Arkansas’ Crater of Diamonds State Park in Pike County last month.

Officials described the "gorgeous" gem as having "a flat, smooth appearance" and measuring about the size of a bead.

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"It is colorless, with a few unique inclusions around the edges," a May press release from Arkansas State Parks noted.

Park officials said that Smith planned her April vacation to the park over a year ago.

After losing her son in October and burying her father just days before the trip, Smith hoped the outing would bring "some much-needed comfort."

"She made the road trip with her boyfriend Joey and brother Kirim, and arrived at the park on Tuesday, April 21," officials said.

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She spent her first day scouring the park and meeting other visitors before heading to the south end of the search area the next morning.

After receiving tips from other visitors, Smith began digging — and soon "saw the colors of the soil change from brown to black."

"After a couple more scoops, she spotted something shiny in her shovel," Arkansas State Parks said.

Skeptical at first, Smith placed the stone in her bag. She continued digging before later bringing it to the park's wash pavilion to sift through her finds.

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As she showed the crystal to other visitors, one person urged her to have it examined.

According to the release, Smith "was overcome with joy and started crying, laughing and hugging everyone around her."

"I really prayed for this, and I just can’t believe it actually happened!"

She compared the diamond's shape to a heart, which she said was "the first thing I saw when I found it."

Smith told officials she's been "feeling a lot of pressure" in recent months.

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"In October I lost my son, and we just buried my dad a week ago ... I really needed this," she said, as the released indicated.

"I really prayed for this, and I just can’t believe it actually happened!"

Over the past decade, just 15 diamonds weighing 3 carats or more have been discovered at the park, said Caleb Howell, park superintendent Caleb Howell.

Howell told Fox News Digital that park officials do not appraise found diamonds, as staff are not trained gemologists.

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"Most gemologists would not know how to appraise our diamonds because they are natural stones and have not been 'cut,'" said Howell.

"However, I like to think our diamonds are even more special because diamonds from a jewelry store have been handled by several humans before they ended up in that counter space."

"Our diamonds are like snowflakes," he added. "Of all the ones I have seen, they are unique in clarity, color and carat."

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Howell said the digging experience gives each diamond added sentimental value.

"Think about it — this place is very, very special," he said.

"While diamonds are rare and most visitors do not find a diamond, all visitors can leave here with the memories of having the opportunity to search for these special gemstones," he said.

"I recommend that you come to enjoy the adventure and opportunity, but maybe you too might be the lucky one that leaves with a diamond."