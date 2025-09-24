Oklahoma family uncovers 'really neat' diamond at state park, thanks to dollar-store tools

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Oklahoma family members recently hit the jackpot when they found an impressive diamond at an Arkansas state park this month – with tools they bought at a dollar store.

The discovery, made at Crater of Diamonds State Park in Murfreesboro, was announced by Arkansas State Parks on Sept. 23.

A family from Cookson, Oklahoma, some 65 miles southeast of Tulsa, made the discovery on Sept. 13.

Officials said that visitor Raynae Madison and her family visited the Natural State to celebrate the birthday of Madison's nephew, William.

During the trip, they decided to stop by Crater of Diamonds State Park to try their luck at digging gems, according to a press release.

"To prepare for their visit, they purchased a beach digging kit and sand sifting tools from a dollar store," the press release noted.

"The family picked a spot to dig on the north side of the park’s 37.5-acre diamond search area, near Prospector Trailhead."

The family dug a few buckets' worth of dirt before they began sifting through their screens – which is when Madison noticed "an unusual oblong, shiny stone."

The aunt told officials that she thought the find was "really neat," at first, but had no idea what it was.

"I honestly thought it was too big to be a diamond!" she said.

The gem was then identified to be a brown diamond weighing 2.79 carats – an impressively hefty find for the state park.

Madison opted to name it the William Diamond, for her nephew.

"Brown diamonds from the Crater occur due to a process called plastic deformation, which creates structural defects during a diamond’s formation or movement in magma," park interpreter Emma O'Neal said of the find.

"These defects reflect red and green light, combining to make the diamond appear brown."

So far, 403 diamonds have been found at Crater of Diamonds State Park in 2025 – four of which have weighed over two carats.

Earlier this year, a Minnesota farmer found a "candy-like" diamond that he compared to a Werther's candy wrapper.

