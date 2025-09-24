Expand / Collapse search
Family Travel

Oklahoma family uncovers 'really neat' diamond at state park, thanks to dollar-store tools

Unusual discovery brings number of 2025 park finds to 403 diamonds

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
Minnesota man unearths precious diamond at Crater of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas Video

Minnesota man unearths precious diamond at Crater of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas

Minnesota resident David DeCook recently found a glimmering 3.81-carat brown diamond during a visit to Arkansas’ Crater of Diamonds State Park. (Source: KMSP)

Oklahoma family members recently hit the jackpot when they found an impressive diamond at an Arkansas state park this month – with tools they bought at a dollar store.

The discovery, made at Crater of Diamonds State Park in Murfreesboro, was announced by Arkansas State Parks on Sept. 23.

A family from Cookson, Oklahoma, some 65 miles southeast of Tulsa, made the discovery on Sept. 13.

HOBBYISTS SEARCHING FOR ROCKETS ACCIDENTALLY UNEARTH 'INCREDIBLE' ANCIENT TREASURES BURIED DEEP UNDERGROUND

Officials said that visitor Raynae Madison and her family visited the Natural State to celebrate the birthday of Madison's nephew, William.

During the trip, they decided to stop by Crater of Diamonds State Park to try their luck at digging gems, according to a press release.

Diamond in hand

Arkansas State Parks confirmed the discovery of a large brown diamond found by an Oklahoma family this month. (Arkansas State Parks)

"To prepare for their visit, they purchased a beach digging kit and sand sifting tools from a dollar store," the press release noted.

"The family picked a spot to dig on the north side of the park’s 37.5-acre diamond search area, near Prospector Trailhead."

ELITE ROMAN FAMILY'S ANCIENT TREASURE UNEARTHED IN RUINS OF FIRE-SCORCHED DWELLING

The family dug a few buckets' worth of dirt before they began sifting through their screens – which is when Madison noticed "an unusual oblong, shiny stone."

The aunt told officials that she thought the find was "really neat," at first, but had no idea what it was.

"[Brown diamonds] reflect red and green light, combining to make the diamond appear brown." 

"I honestly thought it was too big to be a diamond!" she said.

The gem was then identified to be a brown diamond weighing 2.79 carats – an impressively hefty find for the state park. 

Madison opted to name it the William Diamond, for her nephew.

"Brown diamonds from the Crater occur due to a process called plastic deformation, which creates structural defects during a diamond’s formation or movement in magma," park interpreter Emma O'Neal said of the find.

Split image of family smiling with diamond, close-up of diamond

Madison chose to honor her nephew William, who was celebrating a birthday, with the diamond's name. (Arkansas State Parks)

"These defects reflect red and green light, combining to make the diamond appear brown." 

So far, 403 diamonds have been found at Crater of Diamonds State Park in 2025 – four of which have weighed over two carats.

Close-up image of brown diamond

Officials said the gem was discovered in the 37.5-acre search area near the Prospector Trailhead. (Arkansas State Parks)

Earlier this year, a Minnesota farmer found a "candy-like" diamond that he compared to a Werther's candy wrapper.

In 2024, a French visitor found a 7.46-carat diamond at the park. The tourist, Julien Navas, named the gem after his fiancée, Carine.

Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.

