Airline passenger shares argument over window on TikTok, but gets called out for her own behavior

Not everyone agrees with whether or not plane window shades should be left up or down during the flight.

Some people like having the shade up so they can see where they’re going, but others like having the window blocked so bright light from outside can’t shine into the plane.

Will Mantey is from the former group. But the woman seated behind him was from the latter.

Mantey recently re-uploaded footage of himself having an argument with a woman on his flight — after finding that the woman herself had filmed the altercation and uploaded it to social media. In the video, the woman can be seen trying to force the passenger sitting in front of her (Mantey) to close the window shade next to his seat.

After finding the video, Mantey put it on TikTok, confirming that he was the man sitting in front of the woman. He did not share her original TikTok information.

The footage, taken from the woman's point-of-view, shows her asking Mantey if he could just keep the window shade next to him down, but he says that he wants it up. She says that she’s trying to sleep, but Mantey responds that he likes being able to see where he’s going.

The woman then pushes the call button for the flight attendant. The two continue to argue over the window and the woman again reaches forward to pull the shade down. At one point, Mantey reaches his hand back behind his seat, prompting her to tell him not to touch her, and then telling him he just committed "assault."

The video has been viewed over 4.2 million times.

Many of the comments appeared to defend Mantey. One user wrote, "That’s your window. You paid for the seat. I think you handled this in the best way possible."

Another user wrote, "If she wanted to sleep that bad, she could’ve just brought an eye mask."

Many commenters called the woman out for claiming that Mantey doesn’t "own the plane," because neither does she, so she can’t force others to pull down their window shades.

After the video went viral, Mantey posted an update in which he explained that the incident occurred while he was flying to Colorado to visit his parents for Christmas. He claims that a flight attendant later responded and offered the woman an eye mask, but she declined, because she didn't like the "feeling." She was then re-seated at the back of the plane, though she was "complaining the entire time."

"And that was the last time I saw her," Mantey said. "I had a good rest of the flight."