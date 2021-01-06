Spirit Airlines passenger charged after punching woman whose children kept kicking her seat, police say

A Spirit Airlines passenger has been charged with felony assault for punching another traveler, allegedly because the woman’s children wouldn’t stop kicking the back of her seat.

Daydrena Jaslin Walker-Williams, 29, admitted that she hit Nataly Hernandez "2 to 3 times with her fist" after their flight landed in Portland, Ore., on Sunday, per an affidavit of probable cause obtained by The Oregonian. Walker-Williams claimed that during the flight, Hernandez ignored requests to tell her kids to stop kicking the back of her seat, and also that Hernandez had hit her "on the shoulder" after one such request.

After landing at Portland International Airport, Walker-Williams removed her luggage from the overhead bin and then allegedly struck Hernandez, causing injuries to her head and lip. Police said several witnesses saw this, but could not verify claims that Hernandez had previously provoked the altercation by hitting Walker-Williams on the shoulder.

"You do what you got to do," Walker-Williams reportedly told police, per the documents cited by The Oregonian.

Walker-Williams now faces charges of felony assault in the fourth degree and harassment. A representative from the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, which filed the charges, did not immediately respond to provide further information.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.