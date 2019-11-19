Virgin Voyages cruise line announces name, itineraries of second vessel in fleet

Virgin Voyages would like you to meet its newest “Lady.”

On Tuesday, the cruise line announced the name and itinerary of the newest ship in its growing fleet, which is scheduled to debut in 2021. Called “Valiant Lady,” the vessel becomes the company’s second liner after the Scarlet Lady, which is scheduled to begin sailing in April 2020.

“We are thrilled to unveil the name of our second ship — Valiant Lady — and to deliver on our commitment to offer travelers a sea change in how they can experience cruising in this fantastic part of the world,” said Tom McAlpin, Virgin Voyages CEO, in a press release. “Our Sailors will fall in love with the places we go and the moments and memories they will be able to create on our gorgeous ship. After all, there is no better way to sail the seven seas than doing it the Virgin way.”

Valiant Lady will be leaving for seven-night Mediterranean sailings out of its home port in Barcelona, Spain, beginning in May 2021. Guests — or “Sailors,” as Virgin Voyages calls them — will also be offered three different itineraries with stops across Spain, France and Italy, depending on which itinerary a guest chooses. All three offer a night in Ibiza, which Virgin Voyages describes as “one of the most stunning and thrilling Balearic islands.”

Along with news of the ship’s name and itineraries, Virgin Voyages announced that the Valiant Lady, like its sister ship, will embody the “idea that women design, captain, lead and champion change in the maritime industry.” To that effect, the ship is an extension of the cruise line’s “Scarlet Squad” program, which is aimed at recruiting or developing female roles within the cruise industry, which has “statistically [shown] low numbers of female leadership,” Virgin Voyages writes.

Also, like its sister ship, Virgin Voyages’ new Valiant Lady will offer an “adult-by-design experience,” which has been part of Virgin Voyages’ objective since the cruise line’s conception.

Itineraries on the Valiant Lady will be available to book beginning on Dec. 19, 2019.