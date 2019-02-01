Virgin Voyages releases details about 'adults-only' cruise itinerary, cabins

As billionaire Richard Branson prepares for the launch of Virgin Voyages and its adults-only ship the Scarlet Lady in 2020, the new cruise line introduced its tropical itineraries and cabin designs.

The Scarlet Lady will set sail from Miami to the Caribbean with 2,770 passengers — dubbed sailors by Virgin Voyages — and 1,160 crew members on four- and five-night “Havana After Dark” itineraries which feature an overnight stay in Havana, Cuba.

The ship will also sail five-night “Mayan Sol” voyages to Costa Maya, Mexico, and five-night “Dominican Daze” itineraries to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic. The journeys will feature extended port hours and an overnight stay or a late-night sail away on all sailings.

The inaugural season opens for bookings February 5 for pre-sale deposit holders and February 14 for everyone else.

“Our research with Sailors unearthed their desire to go to places that allow for a variety of experiences,” Virgin Voyages vice president Diana Block Garcia said in a statement. “Our destinations offer a combination of opportunities for exploration and relaxation, to complement our Virgin Voyages experience.”

As for the cabin designs on the new ship, each will be equipped with a custom-designed Seabed that can transform into a seating area to provide room to hang out with friends, eliminating the awkwardness of having nowhere to sit but on someone else’s bed.

The lights in the 1,330 cabins and 78 RockStar suites will automatically adjust to enhance the time of day based on where the ship is sailing at that time. Officials revealed 93 percent of cabins would offer an ocean view and 86 percent have a terrace.

For those traveling in a group, the Scarlet Lady will offer special rooms with four chalet-style bunk beds. On the other hand, there are also cabins specifically designed for solo travelers.