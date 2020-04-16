TSA officers make masks out of socks for local homeless shelters during coronavirus outbreak

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

As officers of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) are screening record low numbers of passengers, they have found themselves with more time on their hands to focus on giving back to local communities.

TSA officers at Newark International Airport in New Jersey have started making masks out of socks for two local homeless shelters during their breaks and between screening passengers.

The TSA “converted 100 pairs of brand new socks into 200 masks” for the local shelters after Lead TSA Officer Eliane Pascoal watched a video about how to fashion masks out of socks.

“I see homeless people and I got to thinking that none of them have access to masks during the pandemic,” Pascoal said of her idea to make the masks.

“It was a game-changer in terms of our spirits at the checkpoint,” said TSA manager Nicole Parisi, who made more than 40 masks.

Once completed, the masks were individually packaged in a zip-top plastic bag along with a card and instruction note, a press release shared.

“Our people have hearts and the fact that they identified a community that did not have access to masks and went about creating masks for this vulnerable population says a lot about the character of the TSA team here at Newark,” said Thomas Carter, TSA federal security director for New Jersey, in the press release.

TSA presented Family Promise Union County and Circles of Life Homeless Shelter with 100 masks each.

In a thank you note to the TSA, Geleen G. Donovan, executive director of Family Promise-Union County said the masks would go to “current shelter guests, graduate guests, and program clients as well as with the food bank staff hosted at First Baptist Church.”