TSA hits new record low in passenger screenings as coronavirus pandemic, shelter-in-place orders continue

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has hit a new record low for travelers screened in a day. On April 12, only 90,510 passengers passed through TSA checkpoints, compared to 2,446,801 people who had been screened on the same day a year ago.

The new low comes four days after the previous record low, when TSA officers screened less than 100,000 for two consecutive days — a 96 percent decrease.

Two days after the record lows, the TSA saw an increase for two days in a row: 104,090 on April 9 and 108,977 on April 10. However, the numbers dipped even lower on April 11, to 93,645, and then 90,510 the following day.

These new figures are a stark reminder of the state of the travel industry, as travel continues to be affected amid the widespread shelter-in-place orders issued by most states.

Among TSA members, 387 employees have tested positive for novel coronavirus in the past 14 days; three have died from the virus.