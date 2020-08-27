TSA names winner of 2020 Cutest Canine Contest

Now that’s a good girl.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has crowned the winner of its 2020 Cutest Canine Contest, naming Kajla the Vizsla as the top dog.

The hardworking hound is employed as an explosive detection canine at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) in Honolulu, and scored the most votes in a three-day social media contest that invited the public to vote for the security agency's cutest pooch in honor of National Dog Day.

Five-year-old Kajla has worked with handler Penny at the Hawaii airport for nearly four years, screening travelers and their possessions for explosives.

The social pup has heart and hustle; Kajla is first in the nation among the agency’s passenger screening canines for highest daily average time worked, training time and screening at the security checkpoint, the TSA said.

Despite her young age, Kajla boats quite an impressive resume and has worked with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Marshals Service, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the State of Hawaii Department of Public Safety and the Honolulu Police Department, in addition to assignments with federal, state and local partners.

When she's off the clock, the agency said that Kajla loves “long walks on Waikiki beach, coconut water and paying her respects at Pearl Harbor National Memorial.”

If you see the precious pup around HNL, feel free to say hello, but please remember, no petting – she’s hard at work!