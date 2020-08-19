TSA holding cute dog contest for explosives-detection canines

The working dogs of the Transportation Security Administration help keep millions of travelers safe every day. But they’re also some pretty cute pups.

The TSA is holding a contest leading up to National Dog Day on Aug. 26 to determine which of its canines is cutest, and the agency is asking for the public to vote for a winner.

After TSA handlers from around the country nominated their partners, the candidates have been narrowed down to four dogs:

Kajla from Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Hawaii

Djanni from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Arizona

Lexa-Alexey from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport in Texas

Ron from Oakland International Airport in California

Each of these dogs is more than just a cute face. They’re trained to detect explosive materials, which the TSA describes as “the greatest threat to the aviation system.”

While the dogs are sociable and can frequently be found working at airport security checkpoints, TSA officials advised that no one other than their handlers should pet or feed the dogs.

The TSA said it has more than 1,000 explosives detection canine teams. The dogs and their handlers screen passengers, cargo, mass-transit and other systems

Voting is underway on the TSA’s Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts and will run through Friday. The top dog will be announced on National Dog Day.

