TSA rescues 2 wedding dresses that were forgotten at a New Jersey airport

The TSA saved the wedding day for a bride and her mother after their dresses were left behind at an airport security checkpoint.

With all the hustle and bustle that comes with airport security, a red roller bag was accidentally left behind at the Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, the TSA detailed in a press release shared with Fox News.

But, the family and wedding party had made their way to Columbus, Ohio, where the big event was scheduled to take place the next day on Aug. 8.

When the dresses were discovered missing, the bride’s younger brother, Christopher Cepeda, filed a form to the TSA’s Lost and Found Office at Newark Liberty International Airport and hoped for the best for his sister, Narolin, and mom.

“As soon as I submitted the request, we lost hope of retrieving the luggage on time for the wedding,” Cepeda said in the TSA’s release. The security agency’s website indicated that typical response time was around five days.

In spite of this detail, it turns out that Cepeda’s message was sent out just in the nick of time because it was promptly spotted at 11:54 a.m. by Loletta Nathan-Gordon, an administrative assistant for the TSA at Newark Liberty International Airport. Within minutes the roller bag was transferred to her office from the terminal where it was left.

She called Cepeda with the good news and the pair worked out a plan that wouldn’t require a costly same-day, roundtrip plane ticket.

The dresses were shipped overnight to Columbus while Cepeda agreed to foot the bill for his sister and mom.

“[I] put myself in the bride’s shoes. I could only imagine how stressful that would have been for me,” Nathan-Gordon shared about the ordeal. “I would have freaked out.”

The dresses arrived at Cepeda’s hotel in less than 24 hours and Narolin was able to walk down the aisle in her wedding gown.

Cepeda shared that he was “ecstatic to hear from TSA so quickly” and issued his sincerest thanks to Nathan-Gordon.

“She literally saved my sister’s wedding,” he added. “If it wasn’t for her, everything would have been a disaster.”