Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Weddings
Published

TSA rescues 2 wedding dresses that were forgotten at a New Jersey airport

The dresses were miraculously delivered in time for the wedding day

By Cortney Moore | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 24Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The TSA saved the wedding day for a bride and her mother after their dresses were left behind at an airport security checkpoint.

With all the hustle and bustle that comes with airport security, a red roller bag was accidentally left behind at the Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, the TSA detailed in a press release shared with Fox News.

SIBLINGS SAVE MONEY BY HAVING WEDDINGS ON SAME DAY, SPLITTING THE COST

But, the family and wedding party had made their way to Columbus, Ohio, where the big event was scheduled to take place the next day on Aug. 8.

When the dresses were discovered missing, the bride’s younger brother, Christopher Cepeda, filed a form to the TSA’s Lost and Found Office at Newark Liberty International Airport and hoped for the best for his sister, Narolin, and mom.

“As soon as I submitted the request, we lost hope of retrieving the luggage on time for the wedding,” Cepeda said in the TSA’s release. The security agency’s website indicated that typical response time was around five days.

DOCTOR ELOPES ON COLORADO MOUNTAINTOP AFTER CORONAVIRUS CANCELED WEDDING PLANS, VIRAL TWITTER PHOTOS SHOW

In spite of this detail, it turns out that Cepeda’s message was sent out just in the nick of time because it was promptly spotted at 11:54 a.m. by Loletta Nathan-Gordon, an administrative assistant for the TSA at Newark Liberty International Airport. Within minutes the roller bag was transferred to her office from the terminal where it was left.

She called Cepeda with the good news and the pair worked out a plan that wouldn’t require a costly same-day, roundtrip plane ticket.

The dresses were shipped overnight to Columbus while Cepeda agreed to foot the bill for his sister and mom.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“[I] put myself in the bride’s shoes. I could only imagine how stressful that would have been for me,” Nathan-Gordon shared about the ordeal. “I would have freaked out.”

The dresses arrived at Cepeda’s hotel in less than 24 hours and Narolin was able to walk down the aisle in her wedding gown.

August bride Narolin Cepeda was able to wear her recovered wedding dress earlier this month after the TSA found her forgotten dress in Newark. She was escorted down the aisle by her father, Marino. (Christopher Cepeda)

August bride Narolin Cepeda was able to wear her recovered wedding dress earlier this month after the TSA found her forgotten dress in Newark. She was escorted down the aisle by her father, Marino. (Christopher Cepeda)

Cepeda shared that he was “ecstatic to hear from TSA so quickly” and issued his sincerest thanks to Nathan-Gordon.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

“She literally saved my sister’s wedding,” he added. “If it wasn’t for her, everything would have been a disaster.”

Cortney Moore is a Digital Associate Writer/Producer for Fox Business. Follow her on Twitter at @CortneyMoore716.

Trending in Lifestyle