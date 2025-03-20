Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC.

Travel

'Vitamin T' is latest vacation trend for travelers seeking 'longer, healthier lives'

Travel trend has Americans heading to Arizona, California and other wellness-focused destinations

By Perri Ormont Blumberg Fox News
Published
A new report from Kayak.com is revealing the predicted travel trends that could dominate the next five years.

One standout from the booking platform's "What the Future Report" is "Vitamin T" — the "T" stands for travel — a concept that represents people vacationing for wellness experiences in hopes of extending their lifespans.

"By 2030, 'Vitamin T' won't just be a trend, it'll be a necessity. We are not just booking vacations anymore, we're investing in our well-being. Forget anti-aging creams — your next trip… could be the most age-defying treatment available," Kayla Inserra DeLoache, Kayak’s consumer travel trends expert, told Fox News Digital.

"Travel is evolving from a luxury to a vital health intervention, and those who embrace it may live longer, healthier lives."

DARING AIRPORT TREND HAS TRAVELERS ARRIVING AT GATE 15 MINUTES BEFORE TAKEOFF

Kayak's data shows travelers prioritize wellness when selecting accommodations, with pools, hot tubs and spas all ranking in the top 10 most popular amenities worldwide.

Travelers relaxing at a spa while on vacation.

Kayak, the travel booking site, has released its 2025 travel trends report. (iStock )

As wellness-focused tourism continues to grow, there are more destinations located in the U.S. that are aimed at travelers who are seeking rejuvenation.

Kayak recommends the following domestic destinations.

TRAVELERS CAN HUNT FOR MILLION-YEAR-OLD FOSSILS AND MORE VALUABLE TREASURES IN THESE SPOTS

Sedona, Arizona 

A scenic view of the Red Rocks is pictured in Sedona, Arizona.

"Vitamin T" is a trend that has travelers seeking trips that help them live longer. ( Thomas O'Neill/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Sedona, Arizona, boasts a healthy-living retreat, complete with opportunities for spiritual workshops, wellness resorts and engaging with nature as you hike your way through its signature Red Rocks.

Nestled between Coconino and Yavapai counties, visitors can also partake in drum circles and healing energy sessions. 

HIGH-END VACATION RESORT BANS CHILDREN TO ACHIEVE 'TRANQUIL ENVIRONMENT'

Ojai, California

Woman at a spa getting treatments

People participating in the "Vitamin T" trend seek yoga retreats, spas, holistic healing, hiking and more. (Getty Images )

Those who trek to Ojai, California, located in a valley amidst the Topatopa Mountains about 100 miles northwest of Los Angeles, are likely to find many ways to enjoy Mother Nature

Scope out (and soak in) the hot springs, forest bathe or hike in Los Padres National Forest. 

Or, engage in some holistic healing treatments at any of the area’s many spas. 

In Ojai, you’ll also find yoga studios, apothecaries and healthy dining venues. 

'MATTRESS RUNS' ARE LATEST TRAVEL TREND THAT COULD BACKFIRE WHEN BOOKING HOTEL ROOMS. EXPERT WEIGHS IN

Big Sur, California

A beach scene is pictured in Big Sur, California.

"Vitamin T" has people seeking wellness retreats. (iStock)

Big Sur, California, provides impressive scenery along a stretch of the Pacific Coast Highway. You’ll witness the craggy coast, towering redwood trees and cerulean blue waves.

Travelers can head to the famed Esalen Institute, a nonprofit holistic wellness center and retreat founded in 1962; see whales while riding a bike around town; or try a class with spiritual leaders and healers at the Post Ranch Inn. 

Christiansted, St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands  

A woman overlooks scenery during a hike.

Kayak lists "Vitamin T" as an emerging travel trend for 2025, with travelers seeking Mother Nature, wellness retreats and more. (iStock)

Consider this town in St. Croix your launchpad for rejuvenating travel in the USVI. 

Popular beachfront resorts include the Tamarind Reef Resort, The Buccaneer Beach & Golf Resort or Bungalows on the Bay. You can even enroll in an oceanfront yoga class during your stay.

Kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding or nighttime bioluminescent kayaking in the nearby Salt River Bay are available to book. 

Two more excursions to consider are horseback riding on the beach and hiking at Jack and Isaac Bay Preserve.

Rincón, Puerto Rico

Woman sunbathing by the swimming pool

"Travel is evolving from a luxury to a vital health intervention," said a Kayak representative. (iStock)

Rincón offers numerous waterfront activities, including snorkeling, surfing and more, if you’re looking to disconnect from tech during your wellness-inspired getaway.

If you prefer to ocean gaze from the land, consider checking out Faro de Punta Higüera, a historic lighthouse located on the westernmost point of town.

Rincón is also a spot for farmers' market perusal in the town square on Sundays, sound bath classes and sun-gazing.

Perri Ormont Blumberg is a contributing lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital.