'Vitamin T' is latest vacation trend for travelers seeking 'longer, healthier lives'

A new report from Kayak.com is revealing the predicted travel trends that could dominate the next five years.

One standout from the booking platform's "What the Future Report" is "Vitamin T" — the "T" stands for travel — a concept that represents people vacationing for wellness experiences in hopes of extending their lifespans.

"By 2030, 'Vitamin T' won't just be a trend, it'll be a necessity. We are not just booking vacations anymore, we're investing in our well-being. Forget anti-aging creams — your next trip… could be the most age-defying treatment available," Kayla Inserra DeLoache, Kayak’s consumer travel trends expert, told Fox News Digital.

"Travel is evolving from a luxury to a vital health intervention, and those who embrace it may live longer, healthier lives."

Kayak's data shows travelers prioritize wellness when selecting accommodations, with pools, hot tubs and spas all ranking in the top 10 most popular amenities worldwide.

As wellness-focused tourism continues to grow, there are more destinations located in the U.S. that are aimed at travelers who are seeking rejuvenation.

Kayak recommends the following domestic destinations.

Sedona, Arizona

Sedona, Arizona, boasts a healthy-living retreat, complete with opportunities for spiritual workshops, wellness resorts and engaging with nature as you hike your way through its signature Red Rocks.

Nestled between Coconino and Yavapai counties, visitors can also partake in drum circles and healing energy sessions.

Ojai, California

Those who trek to Ojai, California, located in a valley amidst the Topatopa Mountains about 100 miles northwest of Los Angeles, are likely to find many ways to enjoy Mother Nature.

Scope out (and soak in) the hot springs, forest bathe or hike in Los Padres National Forest.

Or, engage in some holistic healing treatments at any of the area’s many spas.

In Ojai, you’ll also find yoga studios, apothecaries and healthy dining venues.

Big Sur, California

Big Sur, California, provides impressive scenery along a stretch of the Pacific Coast Highway. You’ll witness the craggy coast, towering redwood trees and cerulean blue waves.

Travelers can head to the famed Esalen Institute, a nonprofit holistic wellness center and retreat founded in 1962; see whales while riding a bike around town; or try a class with spiritual leaders and healers at the Post Ranch Inn.

Christiansted, St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands

Consider this town in St. Croix your launchpad for rejuvenating travel in the USVI.

Popular beachfront resorts include the Tamarind Reef Resort, The Buccaneer Beach & Golf Resort or Bungalows on the Bay. You can even enroll in an oceanfront yoga class during your stay.

Kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding or nighttime bioluminescent kayaking in the nearby Salt River Bay are available to book.

Two more excursions to consider are horseback riding on the beach and hiking at Jack and Isaac Bay Preserve.

Rincón, Puerto Rico

Rincón offers numerous waterfront activities, including snorkeling, surfing and more, if you’re looking to disconnect from tech during your wellness-inspired getaway.

If you prefer to ocean gaze from the land, consider checking out Faro de Punta Higüera, a historic lighthouse located on the westernmost point of town.

Rincón is also a spot for farmers' market perusal in the town square on Sundays, sound bath classes and sun-gazing.