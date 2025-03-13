Travelers can hunt for million-year-old fossils and more valuable treasures in these spots

Travelers can get their hands dirty and track down ancient dinosaur fossils, jewels and more treasures through excursions across the country.

Families planning a visit to Mantua, New Jersey, for example, can hunt for valuable historical remains at the Jean and Ric Edelman Fossil Park & Museum of Rowan University (EFM).

On March 29, the museum will open its doors to the public who can search for 66-million-year-old fossils.

Admission rates are as follows: Explorer (ages 13+): $29; Jr. Explorer (ages 3-12): $24; Toddler (ages 2 and under): free.

Upon entering the premises, visitors will have plenty to scope out.

"EFM is an immersive, hands-on museum that brings visitors face-to-face with the fascinating world of dinosaurs," Kenneth Lacovara, the museum’s executive director, told Fox News Digital.

"Alongside its exhibits, EFM will include a unique fossil dig experience, free-roam virtual reality adventure, personalized interactive encounters and a dinosaur-themed playground, offering a unique blend of scientific discovery and exploration for all ages," he said.

Lacovara, an esteemed geologist who has found and excavated some of the biggest dinosaurs on earth, said EFM is a standout because of its connection to a real fossil site.

"The museum is built adjacent to a four-acre fossil quarry, where visitors can observe ongoing paleontological excavations," he said.

"The highlight of the experience is the thrill of discovery," Lacovara added.

He noted that all those who participate find their own 66-million-year-old fossil to take home from the estimated 100,000 fossils on site, which hail from more than 100 species of prehistoric marine and land animals.

"There aren’t many opportunities nowadays that allow you to get outdoors and in close contact with nature," he said.

"We hope the quarry fossil dig allows everyone, especially children, to reconnect with the world and inspires them to take action in protecting our planet’s future."

Lacovara said visitors will also witness real paleontologists and scientists at "work, including Rowan researchers meticulously cleaning and cataloging newly discovered fossils."

Dinosaur fossils are just one treasure that Americans can hunt for during family vacations.

In July, Will and Marshall Barnet stopped at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park during a road trip to try their hand at mining.

During their sift, the father-son duo saw something glittering and pulled out a 2-carat diamond, FOX 10 reported.

Over 35,000 diamonds have been found by park visitors.

Located in Murfreesboro, Arkansas, the park gives visitors a chance to search a 37-acre field for treasures. Over 35,000 diamonds have been found by park visitors, according to the park’s site.

The park’s visitor center gives guests the opportunity to view uncut diamonds and learn about geology.

The fee to search for diamonds for adults is $15 and children is $7.

In Jessieville, Arkansas, Role Coleman Mining is another spot that offers not just crystal mining opportunities, but a zipline experience for visitors to view crystal formations below them.

The fee to search for crystals for adults is $25.

For seniors, the price is set at $20, and for children ages 7-15, it's $5.

More mining experiences are available to check out in Nevada and New York.

For those searching for "toothy" treasures, otherwise known as shark teeth, National Geographic told Fox News Digital that East Coast beaches are the destination to go.

Beaches in states such as Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina are the best for uncovering fossilized shark teeth, since these areas were once submerged.

Venice, Florida, is often considered the "shark tooth capital of the world."

Leaving early for the beach is recommended, as well as searching during low tide or after a storm, when the ocean might’ve shaken things up.

Tooth searching takes a lot of patience.

National Geographic suggested searching slowly, especially if you’re bringing small kids along for the journey.

More teeth can be uncovered underneath the wet sand where the waves crash onto the shore, so bring along a small shovel to dig deeper.

