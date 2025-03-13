Expand / Collapse search
Travel

Travelers can hunt for million-year-old fossils and more valuable treasures in these spots

Travel the US to find ancient relics, pricey gemstones

By Perri Ormont Blumberg Fox News
Published
Paleontologist shares discovery of massive dinosaur footprint on beach Video

Paleontologist shares discovery of massive dinosaur footprint on beach

Joe Thompson, a paleontologist from the U.K., goes into detail about finding a 3-foot Iguanodon footprint along the Isle of Wight, along with other ancient fossils.

Travelers can get their hands dirty and track down ancient dinosaur fossils, jewels and more treasures through excursions across the country.

Families planning a visit to Mantua, New Jersey, for example, can hunt for valuable historical remains at the Jean and Ric Edelman Fossil Park & Museum of Rowan University (EFM). 

On March 29, the museum will open its doors to the public who can search for 66-million-year-old fossils.

ANCIENT DINOSAUR FOOTPRINT DATING BACK 100 MILLION YEARS DISCOVERED NEAR COASTAL TOWN

Admission rates are as follows: Explorer (ages 13+): $29; Jr. Explorer (ages 3-12): $24; Toddler (ages 2 and under): free.

Upon entering the premises, visitors will have plenty to scope out. 

New Jersey dinosaur fossil find during museum excavation

A new fossil-filled dinosaur museum in New Jersey is set to open its doors at the end of the month. (Edelman Fossil Park & Museum of Rowan University)

"EFM is an immersive, hands-on museum that brings visitors face-to-face with the fascinating world of dinosaurs," Kenneth Lacovara, the museum’s executive director, told Fox News Digital.

ARCHAEOLOGISTS UNEARTH RARE ARTIFACTS BENEATH HARRIET TUBMAN'S FAMILY HOME

"Alongside its exhibits, EFM will include a unique fossil dig experience, free-roam virtual reality adventure, personalized interactive encounters and a dinosaur-themed playground, offering a unique blend of scientific discovery and exploration for all ages," he said.

Fossils at dinosaur museum in New Jersey

The museum in New Jersey offers immersive, hands-on activities for families. (Edelman Fossil Park & Museum of Rowan University)

Lacovara, an esteemed geologist who has found and excavated some of the biggest dinosaurs on earth, said EFM is a standout because of its connection to a real fossil site. 

"The museum is built adjacent to a four-acre fossil quarry, where visitors can observe ongoing paleontological excavations," he said.

ANCIENT STRUCTURE USED FOR CULT 'RITUALS' DISCOVERED BY ARCHAEOLOGISTS

"The highlight of the experience is the thrill of discovery," Lacovara added.

He noted that all those who participate find their own 66-million-year-old fossil to take home from the estimated 100,000 fossils on site, which hail from more than 100 species of prehistoric marine and land animals.

Dino museum in NJ

Visitors can unleash their inner paleontologist and archaeologist when visiting the Edelman Fossil Park & Museum in New Jersey. (Edelman Fossil Park & Museum of Rowan University)

"There aren’t many opportunities nowadays that allow you to get outdoors and in close contact with nature," he said. 

"We hope the quarry fossil dig allows everyone, especially children, to reconnect with the world and inspires them to take action in protecting our planet’s future."

VETERAN-LED DIG OF REVOLUTIONARY WAR BATTLEFIELD SEEKS TO SHED LIGHT ON HISTORY, EMPOWER DISABLED VETS

Lacovara said visitors will also witness real paleontologists and scientists at "work, including Rowan researchers meticulously cleaning and cataloging newly discovered fossils." 

Dinosaur fossils are just one treasure that Americans can hunt for during family vacations. 

New Jersey dinosaur museum

Guests can also watch real researchers and scientists at work, cataloging new discoveries. (Edelman Fossil Park & Museum of Rowan University)

In July, Will and Marshall Barnet stopped at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park during a road trip to try their hand at mining. 

During their sift, the father-son duo saw something glittering and pulled out a 2-carat diamond, FOX 10 reported.

Over 35,000 diamonds have been found by park visitors. 

Located in Murfreesboro, Arkansas, the park gives visitors a chance to search a 37-acre field for treasures. Over 35,000 diamonds have been found by park visitors, according to the park’s site. 

The park’s visitor center gives guests the opportunity to view uncut diamonds and learn about geology. 

The fee to search for diamonds for adults is $15 and children is $7.

States such as Arkansas, Nevada, and New York offer different opportunities to hunt for diamonds and gemstones.

States such as Arkansas, Nevada and New York offer different opportunities to hunt for diamonds and gemstones. (iStock)

In Jessieville, Arkansas, Role Coleman Mining is another spot that offers not just crystal mining opportunities, but a zipline experience for visitors to view crystal formations below them. 

The fee to search for crystals for adults is $25. 

For seniors, the price is set at $20, and for children ages 7-15, it's $5.

More mining experiences are available to check out in Nevada and New York.

For those searching for "toothy" treasures, otherwise known as shark teeth, National Geographic told Fox News Digital that East Coast beaches are the destination to go.

Beaches in states such as Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina are the best for uncovering fossilized shark teeth, since these areas were once submerged.

Venice, Florida, is often considered the "shark tooth capital of the world."

shark teeth collection found in America

A boy checks out shark teeth collected at the 32nd Annual North Atlantic Monster Shark Fishing Tournament in New Bedford, Mass., July 14, 2018. (JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)

Leaving early for the beach is recommended, as well as searching during low tide or after a storm, when the ocean might’ve shaken things up.

Tooth searching takes a lot of patience. 

National Geographic suggested searching slowly, especially if you’re bringing small kids along for the journey.

More teeth can be uncovered underneath the wet sand where the waves crash onto the shore, so bring along a small shovel to dig deeper.

Fox News Digital's Ashley DiMella and Angelica Stabile contributed to this report.

Perri Ormont Blumberg is a contributing lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital.