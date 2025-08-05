Tourists face dangerous 'crush-and-grab' pickpocket schemes in major city

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

When it comes to traveling abroad, some people may be worried about their safety and want to keep their guard up.

In the "r/ParisTravelGuide" forum on Reddit, a traveler asked others for advice on pickpockets.

"My family will be traveling to Paris next month," the person wrote. "It will be our first time visiting Europe, and we are very excited — but also a bit nervous."

The user added, "We tend to look quite innocent, and we’re worried we might be easy targets for pickpockets. We won’t have a tour guide and will be managing everything on our own."

Others on the platform took to the comments section to share advice and their own experiences.

"Just know they target tourists," wrote one person. "They only hang out in tourist areas and by your clothing it will be obvious you are not Parisian. They never bother me and I’ve never been robbed nor has a single person I know."

Another user shared, "In the last 2 years, I've stopped two pickpockets in the subway. In one case, they were reaching into someone's backpack and in the other for a phone in a loose back pocket. The strategy is to keep [your] items in places that are difficult to access."

Said a different person, "Stay alert in touristy areas, keep your bag in front of you on the Metro, and avoid engaging with strangers who approach you (anyone)."

One person wrote, "Be mindful. Carry bags that close, wear a cross-body bag, keep all zippers closed, don’t flash cash or jewelry. And if a stranger approaches you to hold something or offers to take your photo, walk away."

Said yet another person, "I'm staggered how many tourists I see on the Metro with a backpack on. Makes it so easy for pickpockets to steal from them."

A Redditor wrote, "The [number] of people I watched on their phones by the doors of the trains was staggering and does present an opportunistic grab-and-run scenario. Don’t do that."

Each year some 2,000 Americans report their passports stolen or lost in Paris, according to the U.S. Embassy in France.

The Embassy and Consulate in France have a whole page dedicated to "Pickpockets in Paris."

Travelers are advised not to bring along more than $50 to $60 in cash.

Says the site, "The first rule of thumb is don’t have anything more in your wallet than you are willing to lose."

The embassy also advises bringing only one credit card or ATM card along and only one piece of identification.

Tourist spots such as the Eiffel Tower, Notre Dame and the Champs-Elysées are areas where visitors are most likely to be pickpocketed, according to the embassy.

"Americans in Paris should be particularly alert to thieves who commonly work near tourist attractions such as museums, monuments, restaurants, hotels, beaches, trains, train stations, airports, subways and target vehicles with non-local license plates," the embassy cautions.

The embassy also discusses the different tactics pickpocketers use, whether on the street or on public transportation.

"Two or more people will approach you and ask for directions."

If riding the Metro, the embassy says that "the most popular is the crush-and-grab. You will be swarmed by several people all trying to get on or off."

"While they are pushing you, they are also picking your pockets," notes the advisory.

"Another trick is to grab the purse of someone sitting right by the door and to hop off just as the doors are closing."

Pickpocketers most frequently use a distraction technique on the streets.

"Two or more people will approach you and ask for directions, try to sell you stuff or just crowd you. While you are occupied with one person, another is picking your pocket," the embassy says.

Travelers should also watch out for something getting spilled or thrown on them, as a criminal may offer to help clean up while another person picks your pocket.

The Consular Section of the Embassy has information on how to replace certain items which have been stolen or lost.