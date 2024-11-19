Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Travel

Notre Dame Cathedral to reopen, braces for influx of tourists after devastating fire

Famous Catholic cathedral in Paris prepares for 15 million annual visitors once tourist spot reopens

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
Published
close
Museum of the Bible reveals footage of rare mosaic, illustrating early symbols of Christianity Video

Museum of the Bible reveals footage of rare mosaic, illustrating early symbols of Christianity

Officials with the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C, created an animated video showcasing the ancient site where the Megiddo Mosaic would have been found in Israel. The mosaic is on display for first time since being found.

PARIS — The world is turning its attention to Paris as its cherished Notre Dame Cathedral returns to its former glory five years after a devastating fire.

The Friends of Notre-Dame de Paris, a nonprofit founded in 2017, has led the international fundraising efforts to rebuild and restore the cathedral.

Michel Picaud, president of Friends of Notre-Dame de Paris, told Fox News Digital in an exclusive interview that the cathedral was already in a dire state prior to the fire.

NOTRE DAME CATHEDRAL RECEIVES ITS ICONIC BELLS 5 YEARS AFTER FIRE

"The fire was a terrible event for us because suddenly we had not only to restore part of the cathedral but to rebuild it, which means the extent of what we had to do was much bigger. We were very hopeful that we would succeed in rebuilding this considerably," said Picaud.

notre dame cathedral in Paris, France

Michel Picaud, president of Friends of Notre-Dame de Paris, told Fox News Digital that tools from the Middle Ages were used to restore the cathedral. (Ashley J. DiMella/Fox News Digital)

On April 15, 2019, the fire caused the collapse of the cathedral's roof and part of its exterior while destroying the interior.

"I think in the past five years of the restoration, so what was very important was effectively to rebuild the spire of the cathedral, the roof and the spire," said Picaud.

The tower reaches 226 feet tall with a spire reaching 315 feet high, according to the Friends of Notre-Dame de Paris.

OUTRAGE ENSUES IN ROME OVER AIRBNB'S GLADIATOR 'BATTLES' COMING TO COLOSSEUM

Picaud said the same tools used to build the structure in the Middle Ages were used in the restoration with the addition of modern adjustments such as sprinkler systems and security measures to avoid another accident.

notre dame cathedral

The Friends of Notre-Dame de Paris raised nearly $60 million for the cathedral with support from more than 50,000 American donors. (Ashley J. DiMella/Fox News Digital)

The Friends of Notre-Dame de Paris raised nearly $60 million for one of the world's most revered sacred spaces.

"We have about 50,000 donors in the U.S., which makes the U.S. and the American people, I would say, the best friends of Notre Dame with the French people, evidently," said Picaud.

The cathedral was visited by more than 12 million people every year before the fire, according to the Friends of Notre-Dame de Paris' site.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The Notre Dame Cathedral will reopen its doors to believers and tourists the first week of December with an inaugural Mass.

notre dame cathedral

The cathedral reaches 226 feet with a spire reaching 315 feet high, according to the Friends of Notre-Dame de Paris. (Ashley J. DiMella/Fox News Digital)

"We selected the date of Dec. 8 because it is the Feast of the Immaculate Conception of the Virgin Mary," Picaud said.

"As a cathedral is dedicated to Notre-Dame, so to the Virgin Mary was very important. And for the whole world, I think it's a very important milestone to see this cathedral again, open to visitors, as it will be from next month," he added. 

NOTRE DAME CATHEDRAL: A TIMELINE OF EVENTS IN THE RESTORATION PROJECT

A 6-foot medieval statue of the Virgin Mary and Child, known as the "Virgin of Paris," survived the fire and returned to the cathedral on Friday, the Associated Press reported.

virgin mary statue paris, france Notre Dame Cathedral

On Friday, the "Virgin of Paris" statue returned to Notre Dame Cathedral after surviving the fire in 2019. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

The cathedral dates back to the 12th century with the length of the structure stretching 420 feet and 157 feet wide.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

While the roof, spire and interior have been restored, there is still work to be done, Picaud said.

notre dame cathedral in Paris, France reopening

Notre Dame Cathedral opens to the public on Dec. 8. (Ashley J. DiMella/Fox News Digital)

"We will enter a new campaign for the full restoration of the cathedral, because the lower part of the exterior of the cathedral will still need to be restored. We will continue our funding campaign in the next four years for this."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

An estimated 15 million annual visitors are expected to book time-allocated slots upon the reopening, according to the cathedral’s website.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.