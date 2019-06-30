A strange odor affects yet another Spirit Airlines flight

Spirit Airlines is having trouble with odors again.

A flight headed towards Tampa, Fla., was forced to turn around and land back in Atlantic City, N.J., due to the presence of an unusual odor. This isn’t the first time that something like this has happened to a Spirit Airlines flight.

The incident occurred early on Saturday morning, WPVI in Philadelphia reports. When the plane landed, four flight attendants were reportedly taken out of the plane on stretchers, although the airline says that this was only out of an "abundance of caution."

A spokesman for Spirit Airlines told Fox News, “Flight 341 from Atlantic City to Tampa returned to the gate following reports of an unusual odor. Reports of smoke in the cabin and cockpit are unfounded and inaccurate. No guests reported any injuries and we are working now to get them to their final destinations. Out of an abundance of caution, the Flight Attendants are being evaluated by medical personnel. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

Last April and May, Spirit Airlines had a string of flights affected by unusual odors. On May 8th, a plane preparing for takeoff from McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas had to turn back to the gate. Eight people were reportedly transported to local hospitals.

On April 24, a flight from Baltimore to Fort Lauderdale was forced to turn back due to an “unknown odor,” resulting in seven people being treated at local medical facilities as a precaution, Spirit confirmed. On May 3, a Spirit flight from Los Angeles to Denver turned back due to a strange smell in the cabin, resulting in one person being transported to a hospital. And on May 5, another flight, from Dallas to Tampa, was diverted to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport due to “reports of an odor,” though a Spirit spokesperson has since said it was actually due to a sick passenger, the Associated Press reported.

This article features additional reporting by Michael Bartiromo.