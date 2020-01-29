Sick passenger at Boston's Logan airport taken from flight from Beijing, officials say

A sick passenger was met by fire and emergency medical crews when a flight landed Wednesday at Logan International Airport in Boston, officials said.

It has not been confirmed what symptoms the passenger was displaying or if the incident is related to the coronavirus.

The passenger arrived on a Hainan Airlines flight from Beijing, the Boston Herald reported. A spokesperson for Massport, which runs Boston Logan Airport, would not confirm to the outlet if the passenger was displaying flu-like symptoms.

In a statement obtained by Fox News, a spokesperson for Massport said: “We can confirm that Massport Fire Rescue and Boston EMS responded to a report of a sick passenger at Terminal E. All safety protocols are being followed. We expect the passenger to be transported to a local hospital.”

This news comes as multiple airlines have recently announced that they are scaling back or suspending their scheduled flights to China amid concerns over the spread of the coronavirus, which has claimed the lives of more than 130 people and sickened thousands of others.

On Wednesday, British Airways suspended all of its direct flights to and from mainland China. Lufthansa announced that it would be suspending flights to China until Feb. 9.

Finnair, the flag carrier for Finland, had announced Tuesday that it would be canceling five of its weekly flights to Beijing, at the Beijing Daxing International Airport, and Nanjing through March 29.

Air Canada is scaling back, as well, canceling “select flights” to China to “better match capacity with expected demand.

Meanwhile, among U.S. carriers, United Airlines confirmed Tuesday that it had canceled some of its scheduled China-bound flights from San Francisco International Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport, Chicago O’Hare International Airport and Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia for the first week of February.

United is also waiving its change fees for some of its ticket holders who wish to change their flights to China.